Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Can Now Watch Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins" on BN TV

BN TV

It’s #Vlogmas Season! Watch Day 1 of Sisi Yemmie’s New Vlog

BN TV Music

Mariah Carey's Elle Song Association Holiday Feature is Just As Awesome As Expected

Beauty BN TV

Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Dodos Uvieghara’s Epic 30th Birthday Shoot

BN TV Scoop

5 Things We Learned about Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko in His Interview with BBC Igbo

BN TV

What is it like being a New Mum? Mory Coco is Taking us Through her Journey

BN TV

These Nigerian Comedians are Taking a Stand Against Rape Jokes

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for "Day Of Destiny (DOD)" is Full of Adventure

BN TV

#BBNaija's Wathoni Has a New Talk Show | Watch Episode 1 & 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Have to See the Trailer for "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

BN TV

You Can Now Watch Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins” on BN TV

BN TV

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Filmmaker Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins” is now showing on YouTube.

Written and produced by Blessing, the movie is an adaptation of “the Biblical parable of the Ten Virgins told in a quaint manner with plenty of music and dance and much suspense as well.”

Ten Virgin maidens who are betrothed to a great Prince must remain faithful and untainted whilst he is away on a seemingly unending journey. What happens next?

Blessing says “The characters in this story are highly symbolic. It metaphorically portrays and represents the biblical parable of The Ten Virgins. The Prince symbolises Christ; The Virgins signify The Church Universal; The Engagement mirrors The devotion of Christians; while The Wait portrays Man’s Entire Race”

Watch episode 1:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

#BN2020Epilogues: For Fumbi, 2020 is the Year We All Held Our Breaths

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Citation is the Best of Kunle Afolayan’s Recent Films

Tari Taylaur: 3 Possibilities 2020 Opened Up for Nigerians
Advertisement
css.php