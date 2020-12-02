You Can Now Watch Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins” on BN TV

Filmmaker Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins” is now showing on YouTube.

Written and produced by Blessing, the movie is an adaptation of “the Biblical parable of the Ten Virgins told in a quaint manner with plenty of music and dance and much suspense as well.”

Ten Virgin maidens who are betrothed to a great Prince must remain faithful and untainted whilst he is away on a seemingly unending journey. What happens next?

Blessing says “The characters in this story are highly symbolic. It metaphorically portrays and represents the biblical parable of The Ten Virgins. The Prince symbolises Christ; The Virgins signify The Church Universal; The Engagement mirrors The devotion of Christians; while The Wait portrays Man’s Entire Race”

Watch episode 1: