Catch Episode 6 of Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins"

Money, Fame or Power? Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola share their views on this Episode of "How Far" Podcast

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun drinks her way through this Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow

Ella Mai Can't Do Without these 10 Essentials when she Hits the Road

New Video: Shekhinah - Tides

Dream Catchers Release Dance Cover for "Jo" by Teni

Rexxie & MohBad team up for the Live Performance of "KPK (Ko Por Ke)" on AKtivated Sessions

Now Here’s a Chinese Special Fried Rice Recipe from Sisi Jemimah

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You 6 Types She Uses for all Her Cooking

"TMC Holidays" is REDTV's Gift to You this Christmas | Watch the Trailer

Published

42 mins ago

 on

Episode six of Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins” has premiered on YouTube.

Written and produced by Blessing, the movie is an adaptation of “the Biblical parable of the Ten Virgins told in a quaint manner with plenty of music and dance and much suspense as well.”

Ten Virgin maidens who are betrothed to a great Prince must remain faithful and untainted whilst he is away on a seemingly unending journey. What happens next?

Watch the video below:

