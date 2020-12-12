Tara Picks a Side on Episode 4 of Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins”

Episode four of Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins” has premiered on YouTube.

Written and produced by Blessing, the movie is an adaptation of “the Biblical parable of the Ten Virgins told in a quaint manner with plenty of music and dance and much suspense as well.”

Ten Virgin maidens who are betrothed to a great Prince must remain faithful and untainted whilst he is away on a seemingly unending journey. What happens next?

Watch the new episode below: