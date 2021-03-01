Feel All the Love at Lamide & Bodunde’s Outdoor Wedding

We are saying yes to love at Lamide and Bodunde’s outdoor wedding. There’s just something about the beauty of outdoor weddings that makes them truly special.

The beautiful couple tied the knot with their friends and families in attendance. Right from the walk down the aisle, to the vow exchange, first kiss and then the first dance, every moment of their wedding tells a purely sweet story of love. After exchanging their vows, the couple danced into the night with their guests and we can tell that everyone had a great time.

The bride was beautifully dressed in an elegant Imade Duso Bridal dress with matching accessories. The groom, Bodunde looked equally dapper in his white and black tux. There was just something unique about their simple but elegant look for their outdoor wedding. If you want to see more outdoor weddings, then head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Do you know that www.bellanaijaweddings.com

is your plug for weddings, love stories and wedding inspiration?

Credits

Photography: @dmphotography.ng

Makeup: @beautybytejj

Hair: @adefunkeee

Dress: @imadeduso_bridal

Planner: @exceteeera__