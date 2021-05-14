Take a Sneak Peek into Dimeji Ajibola’s Upcoming Movie “Shanty Town” starring Chidi Mokeme

“Shanty Town“, a new movie starring Chidi Mokeme as the lead actor is 100-scenes in the works!

The veteran actor revealed the movie’s poster on his official social media page saying, “Fasten your seat belts because we are about to take you into SHANTY TOWN… Anticipate.”

“Shanty Town” is directed by Dimeji Ajibola who also says to “watch out for this space for a journey to Shanty Town.”

“I’m glad to be leading some of the best crew in Africa on this great film project. We just hit 100 scenes and I was given the honour to mark the clapboard,” Dimeji captioned a video he shared on Instagram.

From the video and BTS photos, the movie features some of Nollywood’s finest including Uche Jumbo, Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham and more.

On-set photographer for Camroll Pictures, Chux Osakwe also shared behind-the-scenes stills from the movie set and captioning it, he wrote: “I am extremely proud to announce that I am documenting another Nollywood blockbuster titled Shanty Town, in Stills.”

“Shanty Town” is written by Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia, produced by Chinenye Nworah, while Judith Audu serves as Line Producer.

Watch the video below: