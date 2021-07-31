Connect with us

New Video: Jtwice – Whisper

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Following the successful release of his most recent single, “Whisper“, gifted Nigerian singer and songwriter, Jtwice, releases the music video for the melodious Afro-Pop song.

The music video is a classy interpretation of a beautifully written love song. Jtwice stars in the video as the one who would risk it all for the one he loves. “Whisper” was released under the Mustang Entertainment imprint on July 8th and is currently enjoying an impressive reception across radio stations all over Nigeria; as well as music lovers all over.

“I’ve been singing, I’ve been searching girl your beauty keeps me wanting… I want every lady to feel confident and beautiful when they listen to this song”, he says.

The song, produced by Poposkybeat, finds Jtwice pulling inspiration from different music genres – Highlife, Reggae, Pop and Soul, into creating an intimate, highly personal soundtrack. The video was directed by fast-emerging female filmmaker and music video director, Visuals by Uche.

Watch the video:

