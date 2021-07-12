Connect with us

Sebeccly on a Mission to help Nigerian Women Battling with Breast Cancer through #1K4Cancer Fundraising Campaign

Amongst a population of over 160 million people, Nigeria has only about 65 cancer doctors (oncologists). As a result, access to cancer care and resources can prove quite daunting for the average Nigerian cancer patient, especially the less privileged. In 2020, over 120,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed with women affected by the majority of them. Breast cancer is the most common among women in Nigeria and due to the high financial cost of treatment, many are not able to complete or even start this treatment.

As a means of alleviating the burden of cancer care on indigent women in Nigeria, Sebeccly Cancer Care, an NGO founded in 2006 committed to helping cancer patients fulfill their survivorship potential, has re-launched her #1k4Cancer fundraising campaign.

The first beneficiary of the 2021 edition of the #1k4Cancer campaign is Sidikat AbdulAzeez, a 49-year old self-employed fashion designer and mother of 4 children. On August 3rd, 2020, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, she was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer.

Visit Giving.Ng – Mrs Sidikat AbdulAzeez for more information

