Here’s How You Can WIN the Coke #GinjaaahYourFlow Dance Challenge

4 hours ago

Coca-Cola has partnered with ubiquitous dancer, Izzy Odigie to announce the Ginjaaah Your Flow dance challenge.
The brand is inviting young Nigerians everywhere to join the dance challenge as part of its ongoing campaign to inspire youth around the world to turn slump moments into memorable and uplifting ones by reaching for an ice-cold Coke.

Speaking about the campaign, Gbolahan Sanni, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, noted, “We are excited to collaborate with Izzy Odigie and Mayorkun to bring the Ginjaaah Your flow dance challenge to life. The routine is another refreshing opportunity for us to share how the refreshing fizz of an ice-cold Coca-Cola is just what you need to never miss a beat. So, dial up the volume, grab a Coke and Ginjaaah your flow”.

To participate, Coke lovers can post their video on Instagram or Triller by recreating the Ginjaaah Your Flow dance routine by Izzy with a bottle of Coca-Cola.

Three winners from both Instagram and Triller will win N500k, N300k and N150k.

 

To learn more about Ginjaaah Your Flow, follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on Instagram and YouTube. You can also visit the Coca-Cola website or follow the hashtag – #GinjaaahYourFlow

