TNC Africa is Back with a New Season of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” | Watch the Trailer

Tope Oshin's “Here Love Lies” Earns ReFrame Stamp for Gender-Balanced Hiring at Sundance

"The Real Housewives of Lagos" is Coming to Your Screens Next Year!

Let's Give You a Glimpse of the Magic Happening Behind-the-Scenes of "Aki & PawPaw" the Remake

Liquorose's Double Date, Saskay & Yousef's Eviction + all the Scoop from Week 8 in the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?

Yousef opens up to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about his experience in the #BBNaija house & his hopes for love

Saskay drops the tea on her time in the house in this #BBNaija interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Submission of Nigerian Films for the 94th Academy Awards is Open

EbonyLife Studios Joins Forces with Sony Pictures Television for New Writers Initiative "Àlọ́"

TNC Africa is Back with a New Season of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” | Watch the Trailer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A few weeks after announcing the return of the long-awaited second season of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding,” The Naked Convos has premiered the official trailer for the web series.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season will feature Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi as Kemi, Martha Ehinome who joins the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joins as Charles. Fans will get to catch up with the three best friends. They will star alongside Eso Dike, Adekanla DesaluOshuwa Tunde-ImoyoMarycolette UnamkaSunshine Rosman and a special appearance for Nollywood veteran John Njamah.

Read the official synopsis

It’s been four years since we last caught up with friends Kemi, Charles and Jade and while so much has changed, some things remain the same. Jade and Charles are still working their way through their feelings and a new character, Muna is in the mix. On the other hand, Kemi and her husband, Captain seem to be dealing with their issues. One thing is for sure, this looks like it’s going to back to back drama. 

Watch the trailer below:

