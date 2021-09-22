TNC Africa is Back with a New Season of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” | Watch the Trailer

A few weeks after announcing the return of the long-awaited second season of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding,” The Naked Convos has premiered the official trailer for the web series.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season will feature Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi as Kemi, Martha Ehinome who joins the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joins as Charles. Fans will get to catch up with the three best friends. They will star alongside Eso Dike, Adekanla Desalu, Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo, Marycolette Unamka, Sunshine Rosman and a special appearance for Nollywood veteran John Njamah.

Read the official synopsis

It’s been four years since we last caught up with friends Kemi, Charles and Jade and while so much has changed, some things remain the same. Jade and Charles are still working their way through their feelings and a new character, Muna is in the mix. On the other hand, Kemi and her husband, Captain seem to be dealing with their issues. One thing is for sure, this looks like it’s going to back to back drama.

Watch the trailer below: