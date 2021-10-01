D’Banj releases New Album “Stress Free (Chapter 1)” + Visuals feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt ’80

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

D’Banj has released his much-anticipated new album, “Stress Free”, a fresh, new body of work from the Afrobeats superstar.

While embodying a successful career, “Stress Free” shows a polished artist who is not only experimenting but having fun, along with slick production values featuring the spectacular skills of music producer Rexxie.

“I went back to legacy – which is why I got Egypt 80 (led by Seun Kuti) on all seven tracks – and then eased into a realm of zero anxiety after the turbulent period that the world has been through. We had a lot of fun in the studio and hopefully, this all shows up on the record!” says D’Banj.

On “Stress Free”, D’banj slips into Afrobeats innovation mode, visible in the multi-layered fusion of horns, saxophones and futuristic synths across tracks. The Egypt 80 brings the horns on the Afrobeat fusion, “Zombie”, and the Afro-meringue mix of “Welcome To Lagos” as well as the free-wheeling “Stress Free” and “Banga”.

Ikebe”, meanwhile, is a gentle, uplifting prayer while “Big Vibe” incorporates the Amapiano sound into a pan-continental dance special and “Avocado” – featuring Burna Boy – leads you into a glorious sense of Afrobeats utopia.

The release will take place concurrently with a music video for the eponymous single, “Stress Free”, which brings to life D’Banj’s invitation to live on the lighter side by letting go of what you can’t control and taking care of what you can.

Directed by Clarence Peters, the video is pure entertainment, complete with D’Banj’s tongue in cheek lyrics, stylish fashion and indomitable swagger.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

Listen and Stream “Stress Free (Chapter 1)” album here.

