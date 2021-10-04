LagosMums presents its 8th Annual Parenting Conference themed ‘Building Strong Families’| October 9th

LagosMums foundation is pleased to announce the eighth edition of her Annual Parenting Conference which will be held virtually on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Building Strong Families’. The conference is free but registration is required, you can register to secure your spot.

What a journey this past year has been. As we all know, 2020 was a tough year for everyone across the world. It had an effect on families’ finances, mental health, children’s education, the home environment and so much more, and as the world starts to emerge from the challenges and effects of the pandemic, the focus is on building strong families across all facets; financially, mentally, emotionally and practically.

Despite all the challenges of the past year, parents never take a break. Parenting is truly 24 hours, seven days a week job; as was also seen during the period of working from home and online schooling.

Parents continue to be the key decision-makers when it comes to making decisions that affect the whole family and this impacts all areas. LagosMums has continued to grow and serve a wide audience of engaged parents and caregivers during these uncertain times. The aim is to provide a platform that will connect parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, and caregivers with a common goal of raising children who will be well-grounded and successful adults.

The Annual Parenting Conference this year is focused on building strong families in all areas. The uniqueness of living through a pandemic has made life truly dynamic and flexibility is very important. Parents need to remember to be kind and love themselves while still taking care of their children.

Lagosmums has always strived to make things easier for parents and guardians, pre-pandemic and even now, during the pandemic. For example, They pivoted and successfully held their first virtual parenting conference in 2020 with amazing feedback and engagement.

There is a lot going on in the minds of parents, such as navigating the challenges they are facing in Nigeria, and through all of these, they still need to ensure that they are giving enough attention to their children. As parents, You can ask yourselves, how do you raise well-grounded children and successful young adults for the ever-changing future? The strength of a parenting community is that you realize you are not alone and there is strength in parenting together.

Lagosmums are inviting all parents and caregivers to get ready to engage with their amazing speakers who will be discussing a wide range of topics. Their speakers, who are experts in their various areas of specialty will be sharing pertinent areas of family life and parenting; and collectively will be sharing on how to build strong families.

The conversations this year will include; Digital Citizenship for Families and the Roles Parents Play; Recovering from Challenging Times and Building Strong Families, Understanding Teenagers and The World They Live In, Raising Spiritually Sound Children in Today’s World, and Providing Quality Education and Ensuring Financial Stability in the Family. As with their past conferences, all our attendees are sure to learn a few things and make new connections that would have a lasting effect on your family.

LagosMums would like to thank all our sponsors who share our vision of intentional parenting and have supported us to make this conference happen. You can get more details about the speakers at this year’s conference here and register here to attend.

“Our conference this year is focused on ‘Building Strong Families’ in all areas. The uniqueness of living through a pandemic has made life truly dynamic and flexibility is very important. Parents need to remember to be kind and love themselves while still taking care of their children. The strength of a parenting community is that you realize you are not alone and there is strength in parenting together”. – Yetty Williams

Meet the Speakers:

Sponsored Content