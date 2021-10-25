Facebook & Comic Republic launch #NoFalseNewsZone Comic Book Series to Educate Nigerians on the Spread of Fake News

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Facebook and the Comic Republic have announced the introduction of #NoFalseNewsZone, an exciting and educational comic series meant to help people think critically about the information they see and read online. The series teaches readers how to spot fake news and what they can do to help prevent it from spreading.

The online comic book, which will be released in three parts, will tell the stories of an experienced nurse, an intern reporter, and a university student who are on a mission to educate people on how to avoid false news and to join the fight against misinformation to help create a #NoFalseNewsZone online.

“Facebook is excited to launch its #NoFalseNewsZone online comic book in collaboration with the Comic Republic. We’ve come up with relatable and exciting stories to keep people entertained as we educate them on how to minimise its spread,” Oluwasola Obagbemi, Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa, said in a statement about the launch.

“As a pioneer of innovation for human connection through social presence, Facebook has given people the power to build communities and bring the world closer together in new and profound ways. Our hope is that with this online comic book, people will make informed decisions by thinking critically about what they read, trust and share,” Obagbemi added.

Speaking on the collaboration, Comic Republic CEO, Jide Martin said: “In a world where we are online for everything essential, it is now critical that we protect our new reality. More than ever, with just one tap online, you can either make or mar a life. As such, we must all be accountable for the information we share on social media.

“Comic Republic’s mission is rooted in storytelling for a cause, so the #NoFalseNewsZone campaign is right up our alley and such a thrill to work on. I urge people to read and pass it on but most of all, really think before you share unverified messages with their contacts. We don’t need superpowers to do good.”

To download the #NoFalseNewsZone comic series, visit.

Tangerine Africa


