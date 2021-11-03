Black Tie Christmas is Coming! Enjoy an Exquisite Evening of Fine Christmas Music | December 19th

Connect with us

Get your Christmas season started with an exquisite evening of fine Christmas Music on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at the very first edition of the Black Tie Christmas concert series organized by His Majesty’s Music at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos.
The concert will feature internationally acclaimed soloists, some of which include Unoma Okudo, Genevieve Ogu, Guchi Egbunine, Dele Nelson-Cole, and other national treasures. Featured music ranges from evergreen Christmas classics to staples of popular film music as well as lesser-known songs all beautifully accompanied by the Atlantis Orchestra and Choir under the direction of International Award-Winning Composer, Chuck Okudo.
The Chairman of this Maiden Edition of Black Tie Christmas is His Excellency, Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Former Vice Presidential Candidate. The Special Guests of Honour are the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, and his amiable wife, the First Lady of Edo State,  Betsy Obaseki.
This event is a charity Christmas concert aimed towards raising funds for the musical education of less privileged children of primary and secondary school age living in orphanages in Nigeria. The project is tagged ‘No Child Left Behind’.
The goal is to ensure that every talented child in these homes gets the opportunity to obtain good musical education and with the right support and mentoring, he or she has the chance to become Nigeria’s next musical success and can in turn nurture other talents. This will ultimately have a positive multiplier effect on society as it seeks to further reduce the rate of unemployment whilst discovering talents.
Support this initiative and buy your tickets online at Event Brite. Click on the link to buy. You can also call or WhatsApp +2349020050143 to buy your tickets.
Red Carpet and Wine Reception start at 6:15 pm. The concert starts at 7 pm. It promises to be an enchanting evening under the lights and amongst the stars. Black Tie Christmas is managed by First Viola, the Authority in Choral Music Management.

