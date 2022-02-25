Style
Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule – The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!
Hi BNers!
BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is back! Last year, we celebrated women in our industry all through March, which is International Women’s Month. The digital festival garnered over 4 million impressions across our platforms!
We will once again put a premium on celebrating women worldwide through our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month activities!
Get ready to be a part of four weeks of select virtual events, activations, panel discussions, shout-outs, giveaways and much more fun events that will connect media, fashion and lifestyle industry leaders with our mega audience to honour each other and #BreaktheBias.
Stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle, www.bellanaijastyle.com and join the conversation with the hashtag #BNSWomensMonth & #BNSWomensMonth22!
From the interactive#BNSCONVOS every Saturday on @bellanaijastyle‘s IG LIVE to shouting out women-owned businesses weekly, see the full calendar of activities below, so you do not miss out.
Stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and BellaNaijaStyle.com for all our activities. Follow the hashtag #BNSWomensMonth & #BNSWomensMonth22! on Instagram.