Connect with us

Style

Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule - The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 181

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic Workwear Ensembles: Issue 113

Style

To No One’s Surprise, Nancy Isime Was One Stylish Host At #TFAA16

Style

Meme Rocha's Debut Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Events Scoop Style

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At #TFAA16 | See Winners List

Promotions Style

Pause! You've got to see this Osas Ighodaro x Zephans & Co Latest Collection

Style

Tejumade Adu is Our Latest Curvy Babe Obsession!

Style

The 9th Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers Has Begun| See The 20 Semi-Finalists

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 112

Style

Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule – The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hi BNers!

BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is back! Last year, we celebrated women in our industry all through March, which is International Women’s Month. The digital festival garnered over 4 million impressions across our platforms! 

 We will once again put a premium on celebrating women worldwide through our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month activities!

Get ready to be a part of four weeks of select virtual events, activations, panel discussions, shout-outs, giveaways and much more fun events that will connect media, fashion and lifestyle industry leaders with our mega audience to honour each other and #BreaktheBias.

Stay tuned to @bellanaijastylewww.bellanaijastyle.com and join the conversation with the hashtag #BNSWomensMonth & #BNSWomensMonth22!

From the interactive#BNSCONVOS every Saturday on @bellanaijastyle‘s IG LIVE to shouting out women-owned businesses weekly, see the full calendar of activities below, so you do not miss out.

Stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and BellaNaijaStyle.com for all our activities. Follow the hashtag #BNSWomensMonth & #BNSWomensMonth22! on Instagram.

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: Remaining Mentally Sane in a Chaotic World

Titilayo Olurin: Are Your Unannounced Visits Anything More Than An Inconvenience?

Innovators like Nelson Boateng are making a difference in the fight against environmental degradation

E.B. Ayo: The Gẹ̀lẹ̀dẹ́ Historical Role in Encouraging a Pro-Women Society

Ayobami Esther: Affordable Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses
css.php