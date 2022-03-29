Connect with us

Promotions

You've got to Join the Sara by Wema Community! Here are 5 Reasons Why

Promotions

Here is Everything You Need to Know about the Third Season of the Nancy Isime Show!!

Promotions

Start Winning with Sterling Bank Scan and Win Promo | See Details

Promotions

Get More Convenience & Usage with the New Hypo Bleach 200ml Pack

Events Promotions

OPPO Nigeria treated Guests to a Fun Party at the Launch of its New A96 Smartphone

Events Promotions

Glitz! Glam! Recognition! Catch all the Moments from the Herconomy Awards Night

Promotions

Tomato Jos has just Launched its Paste Variant in Nigeria | Get the Scoop

Promotions

Get Exclusive Look into the Audiomack IWD Event with Simi and Fave

Events Promotions

Ali Nuhu is the Latest Brand Ambassador for Checkers Custard

Promotions

Hearty Congratulations to Rema as he joins OPPO Nigeria as their Brand Ambassador

Promotions

You’ve got to Join the Sara by Wema Community! Here are 5 Reasons Why

Published

1 min ago

 on

Sara by Wema, a women’s proposition from Wema bank recently launched its website to commemorate International Women’s Day. And it’s a breath of fresh air. The site allows women to connect and have real-time conversations with access to the latest gist on topics from relationships, lifestyle and travel.

With all that, the website is not the gist here. The launch of the website also included the revamping of its newsletter. And with the peculiarities of the Nigerian woman, having content specifically targeted at growing the capacity, access and prospects of the young Nigerian woman will never be enough!

Here is why you need to sign up for that newsletter:

1. Exclusive access to a community of like-minded women:

Empowerment seminar for women in Sara by Wema community

The newsletter allows you to join a community of women who are business-oriented and looking for opportunities to transform their business from a small-scale enterprise to a much larger scale.

And like-minds think alike!

2. Latest news and business trends at your beck and call:

Business opportunity newsletters for Sara by Wema community members

Besides becoming part of a community of women across the country, Sara’s newsletter provides information on the latest trends in the business world and how women can use them for their businesses.

Business opportunity newsletters for Sara by Wema community members

For instance, how is the fuel scarcity and the hike in price affecting female business in particular? What tips can be utilized as short-term salves, and how can women develop long-lasting solutions for themselves?

3. Front row seats to all the exclusive Sara events:

Success, smart tips and laughter at a Sara by Wema event recently

As a subscriber; you are among the first set of people to be notified whenever Sara is hosting one of their exclusive events and you even get backstage passes.

Most recently, Sara hosted Celebrity Psychologist, Dr. Maymuna Kadiri who provided interesting insights on how women do not have to lose themselves in a relationship.

4. Exciting tailor-made opportunities

Women accessing funds and opportunities

The newsletter allows you to keep tabs on all of Sara’s exclusive deals and offers in some beauty stores, restaurants and health establishments. These include access to almost ₦1million at 9% interest rate, without collateral or a guarantor, and a health scheme plan with AIICO insurance for as low as ₦1,600 monthly (₦16,000, annually).

5. To spice up your weekend

Unwinding and breaking glass ceilings…

Even if you are not looking to start a business yet, the Sara by Wema newsletter serves as an exciting read when you want to let your hair down and relax over the weekend.

Grab a glass of wine, put your feet up and dive into a world developed by women for women.

Now that you know all you stand to miss, click here to join the community.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Hitting Someone When Angered

Money Matters with Nimi: Submission, Female Breadwinning & and the Head of Household

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons
css.php