You’ve got to Join the Sara by Wema Community! Here are 5 Reasons Why

Sara by Wema, a women’s proposition from Wema bank recently launched its website to commemorate International Women’s Day. And it’s a breath of fresh air. The site allows women to connect and have real-time conversations with access to the latest gist on topics from relationships, lifestyle and travel.

With all that, the website is not the gist here. The launch of the website also included the revamping of its newsletter. And with the peculiarities of the Nigerian woman, having content specifically targeted at growing the capacity, access and prospects of the young Nigerian woman will never be enough!

Here is why you need to sign up for that newsletter:

1. Exclusive access to a community of like-minded women:

The newsletter allows you to join a community of women who are business-oriented and looking for opportunities to transform their business from a small-scale enterprise to a much larger scale.

And like-minds think alike!

2. Latest news and business trends at your beck and call:

Besides becoming part of a community of women across the country, Sara’s newsletter provides information on the latest trends in the business world and how women can use them for their businesses.

For instance, how is the fuel scarcity and the hike in price affecting female business in particular? What tips can be utilized as short-term salves, and how can women develop long-lasting solutions for themselves?

3. Front row seats to all the exclusive Sara events:

As a subscriber; you are among the first set of people to be notified whenever Sara is hosting one of their exclusive events and you even get backstage passes.

Most recently, Sara hosted Celebrity Psychologist, Dr. Maymuna Kadiri who provided interesting insights on how women do not have to lose themselves in a relationship.

4. Exciting tailor-made opportunities

The newsletter allows you to keep tabs on all of Sara’s exclusive deals and offers in some beauty stores, restaurants and health establishments. These include access to almost ₦1million at 9% interest rate, without collateral or a guarantor, and a health scheme plan with AIICO insurance for as low as ₦1,600 monthly (₦16,000, annually).

5. To spice up your weekend

Even if you are not looking to start a business yet, the Sara by Wema newsletter serves as an exciting read when you want to let your hair down and relax over the weekend.

Grab a glass of wine, put your feet up and dive into a world developed by women for women.

Now that you know all you stand to miss, click here to join the community.

Sponsored Content