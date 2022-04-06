Osas Ighodaro Is All the Curvy Girl Inspiration You Need Right Now!

Here at BellaNaijaStyle, we can’t help but showcase chic outfits on BellaStylistas of all shapes and sizes. We also believe that inclusive and curvy influencers have been integral to breaking the monotony of fashion.

Our style star for this week’s BN Style Your Curves feature is Media IT girl Osas Ighodaro, known for serving glamorous looks that accentuate every inch of her curves in stunningly unique ways. You can count on Osas to experiment with bold colours and form-fitting silhouettes to create her sartorial styles.

To back this up, we still can’t get over the custom Toju Foyeh dress she wore to the 10th Annual WASH Gala in New York City in 2019 and the bodycon dress she wore to the Future Face Africa Awards earlier this year.

So if you are thinking of new ways to accentuate your curves, Osas Ighodaro is your plug.

