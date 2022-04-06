Connect with us

Meet Doris Ohanugo, the New Executive Head for MultiChoice's DStv Media 👏🏾👏🏾

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team

Tony Elumelu receives TIME100 Impact Award for promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across Africa

Applications Are Now Open for the 2022 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition

Oluwadamilola Olatunji, Adesola Arogundade, Toyosi Odukoya Make 9to5Chick's Top 100 Career Women 2022 List

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

The Maiden Edition of the Africa Teens Career Festival was Remarkable | See Highlights

#BNShareYourHustle: With Glam By Jummie, You Can Get Your Facebeat to Perfection So You Can Look Your Best

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle March 2022 Edition

MultiChoice Nigeria has appointed Doris Ohanugo as the new Executive Head; DStv Media Sales. She is a seasoned sales professional with over 20 years of experience in the broadcast/media industry in various areas including Customer Service, Marketing, Sales, and Sponsorship. In her new role, she is expected to drive media sales using her years of experience and knowledge of the advertising space.

Speaking on the appointment, MultiChoice Nigeria described Ohanugo as an accomplished professional whose years of experience in the broadcast/media industry in Nigeria will impact the company’s bottom line.

“With her over 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing and strategy; Doris has, over the years, contributed immensely to the business, by driving successful marketing and sales initiatives and innovative solutions to delight clients and brands. We are confident that her deep experience and skills will continue to drive our teams and business towards meeting and exceeding our strategic goals” the statement said.

Doris Ohanugo joined MultiChoice in 2012 as the Sponsorship Manager, DStv Media Sales, and was later promoted to the position of Regional Sales Manager, a role she occupied until her recent appointment as the Executive Head; DStv Media Sales. She has handled numerous projects including Nigerian IdolSeasons 1&2, FIFA World Cup –Germany 2006 & South Africa 2010, The English Premier League 2007-2012 seasons, amongst others.

Ohanugo holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in History and Strategic Studies from the University of Lagos, professional certifications from Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University, and professional certification from the Gordon School of Business Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa.

