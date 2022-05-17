Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

#RoadToBahd: Producers Yung Willis & Sess Break Down Falz's Next Album "Bahd"

BN TV Music

Go Behind The Scenes of the Video Shoot for Waje x Falz's "Vibes"

BN TV

The Podcast of the #WithChude Interview with James Brown is Out Now | Watch

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Fresh L Talks on Life as We Know It in Nigeria with Sonariwo & Olumurewa on Menisms

BN TV

BamBam Talks MotherHood & Postpartum Recovery on 'Me, Her & Everything Else'

BN TV Music

From Ikorodu to the World - Catch Zlatan in this episode of "Tea with Tay"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Olive enjoys the aftermath of Angel’s attention in Episode 6 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Season Finale of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH! Ini Dima-Okojie, Daniel Etim Effiong & Nancy Isime talk All Things "Blood Sisters" on BellaNaija

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Exclusive: Watch Mo Abudu & Kate Henshaw talk About "Blood Sisters"

BN TV

#RoadToBahd: Producers Yung Willis & Sess Break Down Falz’s Next Album “Bahd”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Falz is coming back with another irresistible smash that, thanks to its addictive rhythm, will be on playlists and DJ sets worldwide.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter stated earlier this year that his fifth album, a follow-up to his last effort, “Moral Instruction,” which was released in 2019, would be released on June 9, 2022. A solo album with no features.

We’ve seen many sides of Falz.

Unlike his previous albums (“Wazup Guy“, “Stories that Touch“, “27“) which saw him gain public appeal via his witty and sometimes appealing comments on social concerns, “Moral Instruction” had a more serious tone, with him criticising societal conventions and the irresponsible government with Fela-inspired seriousness.

He explains his fifth album is titled “Bahd” since he’s doing things a little differently.

Yung Willis and Sess, his usual collaborators who also work as producers on this project, break down the album in a couple of videos tagged #RoadToBahd, as Falz goes into details on the inspiration and expectations. “The music on this album is deliciously dreamy,” he says in one of the episodes. “For me, it represents the sound of intimacy, kind of sets the tone for a really special moment for a woman that’s special to me.”

Watch:

Episode 1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Episode 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Episode 3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Is Pig Farming the Coolest Kid On the Block?

#BNShareYourHustle: Let Eko Market Personal Shopper Do All Your Shopping For You

Hephzibah Frances: How To Help A Friend In An Abusive Relationship

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Applying the Kaizen Principle to Become More Efficient

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is…
css.php