Fashion Moments from Episode 5 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The fifth episode of the BBNaijaShineYaEye reunion show was spicier than ever. While the drama unfolds with each episode, we cannot overlook the fashion statements made by the housemates.

This time statement dresses ruled the day, from Roseline Afije’s (Liquorose) gorgeous spiky white dress from Xtra Brides Lagos to Tsakute Ladi Jonah, aka Saskay looking stunning in a ruffled off-shoulder dress.

Check out all the must-see fashion from last night:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arin (@thearinolao)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samuel Jacob (@sammielordofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peace Ogor (@peaceogor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yerins Abraham (@yerinsabraham)

