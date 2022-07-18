Chris Brown Congratulating Ademola Adeleke as Governor-Elect of Osun State is Everything!

American singer Chris Brown took to his Instagram story to congratulate the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, who emerged as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

The singer, who has recently worked with Davido, expressed her support for the governor-elect by posting a photo of him along with some emojis.

The election exercise was held in all 30 local government areas of the state. Following this win, Davido took to his Twitter page to celebrate. In a tweet, he acknowledged voters while pointing out Adeleke’s journey to the governorship, who accepted defeat in the last governorship election.

I love you guys ! This is a time to celebrate. No allow any mumu distract ona! Gracious in defeat 4 years ago and gracious in victory now! Imole sha de!!!!! It’s yours. Enjoy it !! ❤️❤️❤️💡💡💡 — Davido (@davido) July 17, 2022

Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, Yusuf Lasun of the Labour Party, Dr Oyegoke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, Munirudeen Atanda of the Action Democratic Party, Lukman Awoyemi of the Allied Peoples’ Movement, and Busuyi Ayowole of the Peoples Redemption Party, were the candidates who took part in this election alongside Adeleke.