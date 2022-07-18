Connect with us

Music News

Chris Brown Congratulating Ademola Adeleke as Governor-Elect of Osun State is Everything!

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Seyi Shay Just Introduced Her Baby Girl to the World & We Love Her Name

BN TV Music

New Video: Iyanya feat. Davido & Kizz Daniel - Like

Music

New EP: O.B.I - Hustle, Love and Thanks

Inspired Music Scoop

"Don’t allow it to limit your dreams or cap your potential" - Adekunle Gold shares his story as a Sickle Cell Warrior

Music Scoop

Beyoncé Reaffirms Her Title as Queen Bey as She Hits 3M Followers Hours after Joining Tiktok

Inspired Music Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Officially Dr. Tiwa Savage as Singer Receives Honorary Degree from University of Kent

Music

New Music: Bad Boy Timz - Iz Going

Music

New Music: Iyanya feat. Davido & Kizz Daniel - Like

Music

Omah Lay drops debut album "Boy Alone" | Listen on BN

Music

Chris Brown Congratulating Ademola Adeleke as Governor-Elect of Osun State is Everything!

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

 

American singer Chris Brown took to his Instagram story to congratulate the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, who emerged as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

The singer, who has recently worked with Davido, expressed her support for the governor-elect by posting a photo of him along with some emojis.

The election exercise was held in all 30 local government areas of the state. Following this win, Davido took to his Twitter page to celebrate. In a tweet, he acknowledged voters while pointing out Adeleke’s journey to the governorship, who accepted defeat in the last governorship election.

Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, Yusuf Lasun of the Labour Party, Dr Oyegoke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, Munirudeen Atanda of the Action Democratic Party, Lukman Awoyemi of the Allied Peoples’ Movement, and Busuyi Ayowole of the Peoples Redemption Party, were the candidates who took part in this election alongside Adeleke.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being
css.php