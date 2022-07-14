Another Milestone for Kizz Daniel as He Hits 300 Million+ Streams on Audiomack

Connect with us

Music

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel as he reaches a milestone of 300 million+ streams on Audiomack.

Kizz Daniel came into prominence in 2014 and is well known for his hit single “Woju.” His album “Barnabas” which was released in the latter part of 2021 gained over 160 million streams on Audiomack.

In May 2022, he released “Buga,” the infectious party anthem that has had Nigerian aunties and political leaders on the dance floor. The song hit over 39 million streams on Audiomack and has contributed to him surpassing 300 million streams and receiving a plaque.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audiomack (@audiomack)

The Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Audiomack, Jason Johnson, presented the artist with an honorary plaque in celebration of his milestone.

In a statement, he said, “Over the years, Kizz Daniel has consistently shown his ability to create and deliver great music for his fans. At Audiomack, we believe it is important to acknowledge and award artists for the work they put into putting out and promoting music digitally. This is why We are excited to celebrate his success and this milestone with him and we hope to be able to celebrate many more.”

Congratulations, Kizz Daniel!

