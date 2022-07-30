ICYMI: The Unmissable Moments From The VVS Lagos Fashion Show Debut

VVS Lagos Fashion Show debuted on Saturday, 16th July with a stunning opening keeping different realms of art and culture at its core. Lagos has become home to several opportunities to show the world a glimpse of its rich heritage. VVS Lagos celebrated that in a grand manner in the fields of fashion, art, culture, lifestyle, and technology.

The runway show took place at The Good Beach and the trunk sales and art exhibit were held at the Mera Mera luxury beach house which featured serene and exquisite interiors.

The founder of VVS Lagos, Ifeanyi Nwune partnered with Eyowo in response to the ever-changing fashion landscape and the growing public interest in fashion in Nigeria. VVS Lagos was thus launched to have a new Fashion Week format to increase engagement and reach new audiences for designer businesses.

The show featured a trunk sale that was freely accessible to everyone. The presence of fashion consumers and industry professionals enabled collaboration to cultivate a stronger creative platform for a growing community. The event featured appearances from the likes of Don Jazzy, Olamide, MI Abaga, TG Omori, Asake, Hanu Agbodje, Noble Igwe, Antolecky, Wavy the creator, Micheal Sensei, Nengi Adoki, Dj Caise, Stephen Tayo, TSE.

The way the art industry has evolved over the last 30 years has shown the importance of technology and new innovative styles. Through the creation of NFTs, designers like Anthony Azekwoh, Yusuff Aina, Ifeanyi Nwune, and Ken Nwadiogbu are making art available to all, while still featuring all the same intricate details and design excellence. VVS Lagos demonstrated the brilliance, diversity, and values of being visionaries by giving this technological transformation a platform in Lagos.

The show did also have a physical art exhibit curated by Ken Nwadiogbu, a young Nigerian artist, featuring artists like Ayanfee Olarinde, Emma Odumade, and Wasiu Eshinlokun. The in-person format allowed participants to interact and engage with pieces that depicted the concept of freedom.

The showcase featured a mix of renowned designers and international brands on the runway. Artists like Solis and Aylo made their way to the runway to deliver electrifying performances that captured an immersive experience.

Gray Scale

With solid and bright colours and a unique take on contemporary silhouettes, from Los Angeles, Grayscale is one of the most innovative designers to showcase styles that are empowering to the Nigerian woman. Internationally, the brand has been worn by the likes of Stefflon Don and Ferow.

T.I Nathan

T.I Nathan’s S/S 22 collection was all about creating unconventional basics that can form the wardrobe pillars of a fashion enthusiast who wants more. The showstopping piece, a white fur coat, was one of the most reaction-stirring moments leaving the audience in awe long after the models left the runway.

Kadiju

Afrobeats dancer, Tiwa Pearl made her runway fashion debut opening for Kadiju. The presentation featured energetic and unique styles in fun and vibrant colours which lit up the runway immediately. The brand’s take on the show created looks rooted in fantasy with enormous whorls of silk dupioni, gold lamé, and a mix of both fit and flare silhouettes.

I.N Official

I.N Official has earned its place amongst the fashion elites in Nigeria. With their S/S 22 line, they’ve demonstrated an understanding and mastery over fabric, movements, and story that few can claim to possess. The result left the audience inspired through a stimulating dance opening act that stood out and further cemented I.N Official’s place in Lagos fashion. Internationally, the brand has been dressing the likes of Stevie Wonder, Maluma and previously Big Sean.

TJWHO

The evolving visibility of the Fashion industry has provoked TJWHO to innovate its displayed pieces from a modern narrative. Designer like TJWHO has shown a growing demand and acceptance for more complex designs in menswear.

Ré Lagos

The show spotlighted the renowned designer, Ré Lagos expressing how traditional culture brings modern spirits to fashion. The designer gave a unique opportunity to the audience to gain insights and appreciate the beauty and versatility of Nigerian fabrics and prints. Ré Lagos delivered a presentation that will be hard to forget.

The show hosted the first ever, Awards for Lifetime Achievements to acknowledge and recognize the next generation of leaders and innovators.

VVS is strongly committed to promoting and positioning African designers and artists to offer a glimpse into a completely new experience; from the moment of inspiration to the moment a cherished garment arrives, satisfying and invigorating every creator, brand, producer, and consumer throughout the fashion value chain.

VVS aims to build appreciation for Africa and increase African fashion footprints across the globe.

VVS Lagos is an initiative by I.N Official and it is powered by Eyowo. Affiliated brand partners include Tiger Beer, Pepsi, and Patricia. In addition, VVS partnered with Audiomack Nigeria to curate a collaborated playlist by Guinness world record awardee, Dj Yin, who also held it down live at the VVS Lagos after party.

This event was executed by Imagination Agency led by Dr Emeka Nwune. #VVSLagos #VVSLagos2022

See more photos from the event below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.