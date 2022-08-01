Connect with us

Efe Irele, Denrele Edun & Seyi Awolowo spotted at the "Hey, You!" Premiere

Things Fall Apart as seen in Episode 10 of "Papa Benji" Season 3

Nigeria's "A Place Called Forward" & "Earth Women" Among Official Selections for The NGO International Film Festival 2022

See Stan & Blessing Nze Loved Up at the Premiere of "Hey You!"

Meet the Latest #BBNaija Level Up Housemates, Deji & Modella

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Made a Statement in ÀDÌRE at the #BBNaija Level Up Sunday Live Show

#BNxBBNaija7: The First ‘Level Up’ Saturday Night Party Was One For The Books!

Watch Harmony & Favour in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

This Episode of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye" examines the Plights of Street Hawkers

#BNxBBNaija7: A Summary of Week 1 in the Level Up House | First Entry, Diary Sessions & Potential Ships

Published

17 mins ago

 on

On July 22, everyone from movie stars to TV personalities, musical artists, and even fans, stepped out for the Lagos premiere of Anthill Studios‘ film, “Hey, You!“. The romantic comedy was crafted by Uyoyou Adia, who also directed the project, and features a star-studded cast.

Leading the project are Timini Egbuson and Efe Irele, with equally strong performances from Temitope Olowoniyan, Stan Nze, Rotimi Salami, Miriam Peters, Seyi Awolowo, and Tunbosun Aiyedehin for the ensemble cast.

“Hey You” tells the story of Abel (played by Timini Egbuson) and Bianca (played by Efe Irele), who meet on a sex site called “Fans Alone.”  The shy and nerdy Abel gets to meet Bianca in real life. Things start to get complicated, though, when Abel starts to like Bianca. This puts them both in a tough spot with a man she met online who wants Bianca all to himself.

See photos from the premiere below:

