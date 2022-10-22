Connect with us

Akada Children's Book Festival partners Narrative Landscape Press for Writing Competition | October 23rd

Modella, Khalid, Mercy Eke & More Attend Beauty Tukura’s 25th Birthday Party – See Photos

Malta Guinness brought Goodness, Fun & Exciting Moments to the Ibadan Food and Comedy Fest

Check out the Highlights from Jobberman Networking Mixer Series 2.0

Dettol Partners with FG to Celebrate 2022 Global Handwashing Day

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Olubukola Abitoye has been Conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the International Certified Risk Management Professionals

Celebrating Culinary Craftsmanship: Here’s how The Balvenie Makers Project went down

Lagosmums & Mother Honestly hosted the Prosper Summit: Work-Life Realities of The Modern Family

Time-Tell Nigeria Celebrates its Brand Relaunch + Unveils a New Collection

Organisers of the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) have partnered with renowned publishing house Narrative Landscape Press for the 2022 edition of its annual writing and illustration competitions, held as part of the yearly book festival.
The Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is recognised as Nigeria’s first and largest book festival specifically designed for children. The book festival has become a beloved convergence spot for children, parents, teachers, guardians, and those who create child-appropriate content.
Speaking on the importance of the writing and illustration competitions, convener of the ACBF and acclaimed publisher & children’s author, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, says,
“Over the years, the competitions have served as a splendid avenue for children to express themselves creatively”.
According to her, when children embrace the love of books and enjoy reading at a young age, it affords them the skills necessary for an accomplished life with endless possibilities.
Organisers revealed that the first prize winners of both the writing and illustration competitions would receive a 100 thousand naira cash prize while first and second runners-up would be rewarded with Lunch at Maison Eric Kayser Restaurant and top books from Nigerian publishers, Narrative Landscape Press and Masobe Books.
Entry submission for both contests ends this Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, and winners will be announced during the festival.
The eligibility criteria for the competition are outlined below;
  • Writing competition –  Children aged 16 years and below should write a 500-word essay on the festival theme: “Together Again”, and submit it to [email protected] on or before the 23rd of October.
  • Illustration Competition – Children aged 16 and below are to create illustrations or drawings which communicate the theme: “Together Again”. Send entries to [email protected] on or before 20th October.
The ACBF will be held physically for the first time in almost 3-years, on October 29, 2022, at the Upbeat Recreation Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The one-day festival is poised to attract over 3000 attendees with various fun activities.
To read more and register for the 2022 Akada Children’s Book Festival, visit http://www.akadafestival.org and follow @akadafestival on social media for updates.

