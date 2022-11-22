Connect with us

Antoinette & Craig Met on a Plane and Are Set For the Ailse!

1 day ago

We get really excited whenever we hear about this thing called love. Antoinette and Craig are set to walk down the aisle and you can guess our mood right now!

These lovebirds knew about each other even before they met. Antoinette had booked flight tickets for Craig in the past and fate had it that the first time they met was on a plane.  Today, we get to see their stunning pre-wedding photos and we’re taking it all in! They slayed all their looks and made a gorgeous couple. We are happy for them and are sure you will love their photos as much as we do.

Enjoy their lovely pre-wedding photos and love story below;

How we met

By the bride, Antoinette

Oh yeah, luck didn’t bring us this far but God did! Before now I was a younger friend to Craig’s elder sister. She always asked me to assist in booking flights for him anytime he was in Nigeria for his trips. This happened even without seeing him physically.

So this day, coincidentally I was on the same flight with him and my eyes caught his name on his boarding pass. I asked “Are you a brother to Mrs A”  and he replied yes! Then I said “my name is Antoinette” and I left. He kept gazing at me all through the flight and when we landed he gave me his card to call but I never did.

He had my contact before then since I always assisted in booking his flight tickets, and he kept calling but I always made excuses. One day, he said busy lady, can we have an hour of coffee? I said okay and that was it 😀

Credits

Bride@iamunstoppabble
Makeup@papromakeovers
Photography@raremagic_gallery
Groom’s outfit@thetaylorcouture
Bride’s outfit@style_byaffun
Planner: @teelaevents

