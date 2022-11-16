Digital Space Capital Announces New Management Board at its Quantum Leap 3 Event

Digital Space Capital (DSC) a financial services company that provides digitalized and secure financial solutions for Nigerians unveiled its new corporate governance structure at an event tagged the ‘Quantum Leap 3‘ at the Civic Centre in Lagos on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

At the event, its new Management Board under the leadership of HRH Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar CFR The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers was presented to the Public.

At the event, The CEO Dr Olubukola Abitoye says the company’s Dream is to be the first fully digitalized bank in Nigeria to offer seamless banking service without the four walls of a building. The event had in attendance His Imperial Majesty, Oba Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi CFR (OJAJA III), The Ooni of Ife and Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN).

The event had a live performance from Timi Dakolo also had in attendance HRM Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom and a large array of Traditional Rulers.

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Olufemi Bakre, CEO Sujimoto Group Sijibomi Ogundele. CEO, Revolution Plus Property, Bamidele Onalaja and his wife, representative of the Former President of the Senate Abubakar Bukola Saraki. Chairman, Lagos Parks and Garage, Musiliu Akinsanya CON among other non-Political and Political dignitaries were Present.

Photos taken by @Slv_mediaa

