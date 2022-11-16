Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Digital Space Capital Announces New Management Board at its Quantum Leap 3 Event

Events Inspired Promotions

Kanekalon Hairstylist Workshop in Portharcourt was eventful | Here are the moments

Events News Promotions

Jossy Entertainment has an Array of Events for 'December in Calabar' | Here's what you need to know

Events News Promotions

Here is What to Expect from the “Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World”

Events Inspired News Promotions

Poju Oyemade, Joni Peddie, Lanre Olusola, and more, Lead the Conversation at the 4th Africa Coaching Week

Events Promotions

The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is set to Hold this November | Register to Attend!

Events Promotions

Check Out Some of the Delightful Moments from Baileys at the MBGN 2022 Pageant

Events Scoop

The Top Moments You May Have Missed At The 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Enjoy a Week of Italian Cuisine, Wine & Many More | November 14th - 20th

Events Promotions

Mara Tribe Mixer was filled with excitement & a host of Guests

Events

Digital Space Capital Announces New Management Board at its Quantum Leap 3 Event

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Digital Space Capital (DSC) a financial services company that provides digitalized and secure financial solutions for Nigerians unveiled its new corporate governance structure at an event tagged the ‘Quantum Leap 3 at the Civic Centre in Lagos on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

At the event, its new Management Board under the leadership of HRH Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar CFR The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers was presented to the Public.

At the event, The CEO Dr Olubukola Abitoye says the company’s Dream is to be the first fully digitalized bank in Nigeria to offer seamless banking service without the four walls of a building. The event had in attendance His Imperial Majesty, Oba Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi CFR (OJAJA III), The Ooni of Ife and Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN).

The event had a live performance from Timi Dakolo also had in attendance HRM Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom and a large array of Traditional Rulers.

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Olufemi Bakre, CEO Sujimoto Group Sijibomi Ogundele. CEO, Revolution Plus Property,  Bamidele Onalaja and his wife, representative of the Former President of the Senate Abubakar Bukola Saraki. Chairman, Lagos Parks and Garage, Musiliu Akinsanya CON among other non-Political and Political dignitaries were Present.

Photos taken by @Slv_mediaa

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

From Falz to Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Asake & Others – Here’s a List of Albums Released This Year 

Yetty Williams: How to Teach Children Self-Awareness in this Digital Age

Funmto Ogunbanwo Talks to Us About Her Mental Health Advocacy & Founding Ibi Ayo

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Mfonobong Inyang: Dogmatism is A Major Problem in Nigerian Politics
css.php