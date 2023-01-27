Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Connect with us

Published

16 mins ago

 on

At AfricaNXT 2023, we’ll be hosting a Book Reading session, moderated by Senior Content Associate at BellaNaija, Oluwadunsin Sanya.

This reading and interactive discussion will be from communications strategist and BellaNaija contributor Mfonobong Inyang‘s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” and will focus on 3 themes:

  • The importance of African Narratives and storytelling for societal development
  • The power of Nigerian Youth in driving change in the country.
  • Collective action and how we can shape society.

About the Book

Lazy? That is the last word you can use to describe a Nigerian youth. The devil works hard but the Nigerian youth works harder! You snooze with the largest demography in this country, you lose! The Nigerian youth will define the future with their innovative ingenuity, but first, every other stakeholder must get the memo on who they really are. Mfonobong Inyang has extrapolated these profound insights with surgical precision… you will enjoy reading them!

See details below:

Date: Wednesday, February 8th, 2023
Time: 12:15pm – 1:30pm
Venue: Innovation Pavilion

Click here to register for the session.

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

