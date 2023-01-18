Connect with us

Enjoy the Beautiful Moments From Nkiru Sylvanus & Riches Sammy's White Wedding

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Actress Nkiru Sylvanus, popularly known as Ble-Ble, exchanged marital vows with her husband Riches Sammy in a beautiful white wedding ceremony on Sunday, January 15.

Nkiru, as expected, looked absolutely regal in her stunning dress, and Sammy Riches looked dapper. After the exchange of marital vows in church, the couple treated their guests to a wedding reception party.

Missed the traditional wedding, check it out here.

See moments from the beautiful ceremony:

Photo credit: @nkirusylvanus_real

