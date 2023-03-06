Connect with us

John Ogba: Am I Powerless As A Nigerian Youth?

Help FOWGI Reconstruct a Library Block in Ketti Community Primary School Via DonateNG

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don't Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Build a Career You Love

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves

#BNShareYourHustle: Redefine Your Event Planning Experience with Planaday

Laetitia Mugerwa: Ensuring Your Staff Are Mentally Healthy

What Happens on Election Day? | Useful Tips for First Time Voters

Published

2 hours ago

I wonder what it’s like to live in a country where I matter — a country where my voice and millions of others are heard. I’m 29 years old, and democracy still seems like a tale my ancestors once believed in like a dream hoping to come true. I don’t know if I believe in it anymore.

As a Nigerian, you learn to brace yourself for the most extreme anxieties since you will inevitably encounter them. I thought the catastrophe of October 20, 2020, was the worst thing that could ever occur. But I’ve lately witnessed more startling happenings than I ever imagined. I remember how my heart sank that night as I watched the videos on social media. I remember the fear that gripped me and would not let go. I felt like every other young Nigerian: powerless and dispensable.

Like I wouldn’t exist if I dared to move.

I felt like that again last Saturday on what would have been a great day for democracy. I remember being hopeful that morning while heading to my polling unit in Aguda, Surulere, Lagos. I remember watching in disgust as a party agent tried to start an agitation and also threatened to get votes from my unit cancelled. I remember a lady behind me telling everyone to ignore him and focus on voting for their preferred candidate.

Would it be a shame to say I was lucky I got home before Aguda dominated the Twitter trends? I think I left early because I knew something would happen.

For some reason, I’m no more afraid. I’m angry. I’m angry that everything works to frustrate me as a Nigerian citizen. I’m angry that my voice does not matter. I’m angry that I almost do not exist in matters that would bring change to my country, that I can’t vote into power the people who inspire me to go out and do it. I’m angry that someone tries to shut me down every time I try to exercise the right I have as a citizen.

I still dream of that day I’d believe in my leaders because I put them there and because their vision for the country is something I can relate to. The day when I would say that democracy exists and that it empowers me. But today, sadly, I am confused and angry because I have waited a long time, hoping these hopes will come true this year. I do not have 8 more years to spare.

 

***

Photo by Keira Burton for Pexels

John Ogba Ifeakanwa, professionally called John Ogba, is a Nigerian writer, singer and songwriter. He believes in the power of words; written and sung. He wishes to reach the world with his many talents.

