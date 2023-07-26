Korede Bello Announces Comeback EP “Beauty & Bliss”

Connect with us

Published

22 mins ago

 on


For Korede Bello’s fans, August 25 cannot come soon enough. The “Romantic” singer is about to drop a new project titled “Beauty & Bliss.”

Korede Bello made the announcement on his Instagram page.

“The last time we linked, it was on a Table For Two. So much has happened in our lives since then.
This time, I’d like to take you on a journey of “Beauty and Bliss”, a dimension we all need. My team and I have put in a lot of work on this project, so we’ll be honoured to have you on board with us for the B&B experience.

The journey starts when you click the link in my bio. I’ll be waiting for you on the other side.

Out on the 25th of August.”

We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us.

See his post below:

 



 



