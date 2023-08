Nigerian documentary photographer and film director Benneth Nwankwo has dropped the first episode of his new Nigerian High school web series, “Class Of Secrets.”

The new series stars Olumide Faith, Okafor Christabel, Henry Chuks, Jaypee Gosioha, Edna Anyanwu, Chikezie Precious, Vera Peters, Michael Ike, Ukpai Bravado, Mark Anthony Osuchukwu, Sunny Actor, Boluwatife Adenisimi, and other talented actors.

Watch: