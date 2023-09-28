Nollywood Stars Grace the Red Carpet at “She Must Be Obeyed” Premiere | See Highlights

The premiere of Funke Akindele‘s highly anticipated mini-series, “She Must Be Obeyed,” was a star-studded affair. The red carpet was graced by Nollywood stars, music stars, influencers and key industry players.

The actress, who also stars in and directs the series, was in her usual characteristic jovial self and caught the eye in her lovely dress as she posed for photos and interacted with the press. Joining her on the red carpet were other prominent figures from the Nigerian entertainment scene, like Iyabo Ojo, Morey Faith, Taymi B, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Princess Jessica, Doyin, Anto, Omowunmi Dada, Allysyn, Dorathy, Sheggz, Femi Adebayo, Timini Egbuson, Boma, Saga, and more.

She Must Be Obeyed offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars. It unveils the cutthroat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all to outshine one another and protect their top positions. Funke Akindele plays the role of SHE, Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and machiavellian schemes.

The series stars Nancy Isime, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Akah Nnani, Veeiye, Waje, Patience Ozokwo, Rachael Okonkwo, and Mike Ezuronye.

See highlights:

