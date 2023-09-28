Connect with us

Nollywood Stars Grace the Red Carpet at “She Must Be Obeyed” Premiere | See Highlights

Chioma Ikokwu Says She's Staying Away from Drama in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Of Lagos"

Exclusive: The Cast of Netflix's “Miseducation” Reflect on their Journey, Character Development & On-Set Camaraderie

Nominations Unveiled for AMAA 2023 Tribute Edition | See Full List

Watch Trailer for Africa Magic's Original Crime Thriller “The Slum King” Starring Tobi Bakre, Hermes Iyele, Teniola Aladese

Star-Studded Lagos Premiere as Kanaani Movie Hits Cinemas September 15

Kemi Adetiba Shares the Behind-the-Scenes Documentary of "To Kill A Monkey"

Watch Episode 11 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

Mercy Johnson Okojie and Her Daughters Purity & Angel star in New Comedy Film 'The Birthday' | Watch

Watch the Official Trailer for Damola Ademola’s "A Weekend to Forget"

35 mins ago

The premiere of Funke Akindele‘s highly anticipated mini-series, “She Must Be Obeyed,” was a star-studded affair. The red carpet was graced by Nollywood stars, music stars, influencers and key industry players.

The actress, who also stars in and directs the series, was in her usual characteristic jovial self and caught the eye in her lovely dress as she posed for photos and interacted with the press. Joining her on the red carpet were other prominent figures from the Nigerian entertainment scene, like Iyabo Ojo, Morey Faith, Taymi B, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Princess Jessica, Doyin, Anto, Omowunmi Dada, Allysyn, Dorathy, Sheggz, Femi Adebayo, Timini Egbuson, Boma, Saga, and more.

She Must Be Obeyed offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars. It unveils the cutthroat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all to outshine one another and protect their top positions. Funke Akindele plays the role of SHE, Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and machiavellian schemes.

The series stars Nancy Isime, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Akah Nnani, Veeiye, Waje, Patience Ozokwo, Rachael Okonkwo, and Mike Ezuronye.

