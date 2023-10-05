Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

Toyosi Etim-Effiong Graces the Cover of Today's Woman Magazine

Career Inspired

Two Nigerian Teachers, Peace Sule and Stephanie Akinwoya Shortlisted for the 2023 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: 7 Timeless Career Lessons I Learned from My Father

Career Inspired Movies & TV Music

From Hilda Baci to Asake, Here Are This Year's The Future Awards Africa Nominees

Career Events News Promotions Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: TODAY! At The #BNSDigitalSummit

Career

Meet the 6 Honourees for the 2023 Global Goals Awards

Career Features

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: You Don't Need a Master's Degree to Get A Good Job

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Start Your Day with EatChefTees' Pan-Perfect Breakfasts Delivered to Your Doorstep!

Career

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Hey, BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustle winner of the month, receiving a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We’re looking forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

  • Leave a comment below, nominating your favourite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).
  • Share why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.
  • Share the social media handles for the business, so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

  • Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.
  • We will only consider legitimate businesses.
  • Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Other Terms and Conditions apply.

  • The competition is now open and will end on the 11th of October. Start nominating your favourites!
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?

J.T. Opemipo: Finding Love Beyond Mills & Boons

#BNCampusSeries: Studying Counsellor Education Helped Ameerah Yakub Attain Mental Wellness

Meet the 15 Finalists For The 2023 Earthshot Prize

Literary Festivals You Shouldn’t Miss This Year
css.php