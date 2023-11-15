TG Omori, Chinko Ekun, Hotyce Pay to Tribute to Oladips Following His Sad Passing



On November 15, 2023, news broke out about the untimely passing of indigenous Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips.

The news was confirmed by the singer’s management on his official Instagram page.

The statement read:

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka OLADIPS, passed away yesterday. November 14th, Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 p.m. We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years, he has kept his battles within himself. His body is now with his family, and funeral services will be announced as soon as they are concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. Amen!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ọ̀ T Ọ̀ L Ó R Ì N 👣 (@oladipsoflife)

Tributes are pouring in from across the music community, celebrating his talent and mourning the loss of the rapper.

Oladips 💔 God bless your soul 🕊️ — TG OMORI (@boy_director) November 15, 2023

OLADIPS , RIP MY BELOVED !!! — Chinko Ekun (@ChinkoTiger) November 15, 2023

OLADIPS WAS A VERY REAL NIGGA.

I CAN TESTIFY 💜 GAVE MODU AND I A SPECIAL TUNE NOT LONG AGO. I DONT HAVE ONE BAD MEMORY OF HIM… ZERO — SLAM MY GBEDU (@reeplaysumtin) November 15, 2023

Came to Lagos from uni in my 300L and met Oladips the very first day I touched down and since then we kicked it…

Remember recording “Hunt” in 2020 and he refused to collect a single dime from the royalties…we had a lot more in store…

OLADIPS LIVES ON!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — HOTYCE (@iamhotyce) November 15, 2023

Sending prayer, love and light to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.