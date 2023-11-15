Connect with us

TG Omori, Chinko Ekun, Hotyce Pay to Tribute to Oladips Following His Sad Passing

New Video: DJ Tunez feat. Terry Apala — Apala Disco

Watch Kizz Daniel's Vevo Ctrl Live Performance of "Anchovy" and "My G"

New Music: Shatta Wale - Designer

New Music: YungMillz - Sista Precious

New Music: Yungsniekey feat. Terry Apala — PAMI

New Music: Reekado Banks - Fakosi

Asake & H.E.R. Join Forces for the Remix of "Lonely At The Top" | Listen Here

Rema Reigns Supreme at His 02 Arena "Ravage Uprising" Concert

New Video: The Cavemen — Adaugo

1 hour ago

On November 15, 2023, news broke out about the untimely passing of indigenous Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips.

The news was confirmed by the singer’s management on his official Instagram page.

The statement read:

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka OLADIPS, passed away yesterday. November 14th, Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 p.m. We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years, he has kept his battles within himself. His body is now with his family, and funeral services will be announced as soon as they are concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. Amen!”

Tributes are pouring in from across the music community, celebrating his talent and mourning the loss of the rapper.

Sending prayer, love and light to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

