Toni Tone & TayeNaija Discuss Long Distance Relationships with Folabi Mosuro & Fisayo Longe | WATCH
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Enjoy this candid conversation between 2 modern couples unveiling their unique perspectives on long-distance relationships.
“Only Feelings Are Real” is a series by KAI Collective centred around human relationships and conversations. For the 1st episode, Kai Collective’s Founder/Creative Director — Fisayo Longe hosts sensational couple Toni Omotola Adenle, known professionally as Toni Tone and Taiwo Ogebule, popularly known as TayeNaija with her boo Afolabi Mosuro to a lovely chat. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
P.S. – Toni is wearing the Amelie dress and Fisayo the Rue dress from Kai Collective’s new “ILY, ILY MORE” collection.
CREDITS
Cast: @t0nit0ne, @taye9ja, @folabi & @fisayolonge
Director: @fisayolonge
DP/Cinematographer: @_kwadw0
Producer: @folabi
Assistant Director: @abxola x @jasminjulietta
The Ladies’ outfits: @kaicollective