Toni Tone & TayeNaija Discuss Long Distance Relationships with Folabi Mosuro & Fisayo Longe | WATCH

9 Years of Marital Bliss... Laju Iren Shares Lessons Learned in Almost a Decade of Marriage

New Video: Kizz Daniel feat. Davido - Twe Twe (Remix)

Enjoy 38 Seconds of Impeccable Dance & Fashion with Dénola Grey & Sisiano | WATCH

How To Easily Make Yummy Stir-Fry Pasta, The Izunna Dike Way | WATCH

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

See How Chris Brown & Ugo Mozie Showed Up To Amiri's Menswear Show in Paris

New Video: Pheelz feat. Olamide - Joy

Ayra Starr Says An Album Is Coming This Year

Bread Doesn't Have to be Boring! Make the Easiest Sausage Bread Rolls with this Recipe

Toni Tone & TayeNaija Discuss Long Distance Relationships with Folabi Mosuro & Fisayo Longe | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Enjoy this candid conversation between 2 modern couples unveiling their unique perspectives on long-distance relationships.

Only Feelings Are Real” is a series by KAI Collective centred around human relationships and conversations. For the 1st episode, Kai Collective’s Founder/Creative Director Fisayo Longe hosts sensational couple Toni Omotola Adenle, known professionally as Toni Tone and Taiwo Ogebule, popularly known as TayeNaija with her boo Afolabi Mosuro to a lovely chat. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

P.S. – Toni is wearing the Amelie dress and Fisayo the Rue dress from Kai Collective’s new “ILY, ILY MORE” collection.

CREDITS

Cast: @t0nit0ne, @taye9ja, @folabi@fisayolonge
Director: @fisayolonge
DP/Cinematographer: @_kwadw0
Producer: @folabi
Assistant Director: @abxola@jasminjulietta

The Ladies’ outfits: @kaicollective

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

[email protected]

