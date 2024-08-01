Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Movies & TV News Promotions

Ladun Awobokun takes Creativity to the Next Level as Filmone's New Chief Content Officer

Career Events Style

Academic Attire Elevated: Redefine Grad Style with These Nigerian Designer Pieces

BN TV Career Comedy

From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom: Josh2Funny Shares His Story on "With Chude"

BN TV Career

"Overthinking Opportunities Leaves You In The Same Spot Forever" - Chioma Goodhair on "Omon's Couch"

Career Inspired Movies & TV

Moses Babatope Launches Nile Media Entertainment Group to Transform African Cinema

Career Features

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: These 3 Hacks from Product Management Will Propel your Career

BN TV Career

Ikomboy Talks Music, Success & Life in Dubai on the "Road To Success" Podcast

BN TV Career

"Role modelling is a powerful tool" - Mary Akpobome Discusses Workplace Success on "Omon's Couch"

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: How Can HR Professionals Protect Their Mental Health Better?

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey, BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustle awardee of the month, and receive a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We look forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

  • Leave a comment below, nominating your favourite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).
  • Share why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.
  • Share the social media handles for the business so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

  • Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.
  • We will only consider legitimate businesses.
  • Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Other Terms and Conditions apply.

  • The competition is now open and will end on the 16th of August.

Start nominating your favourites!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing

Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work and Life in Dubai”

Smart Emmanuel: How to Navigate Distractions in the Digital Age

Mfonobong Inyang: David’s Divine Leadership versus Saul’s Ceremonial Rule
css.php