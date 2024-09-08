This Sunday, Ebuka’s Hooded ATAFO Suit is the Fashion Moment We Needed on BBNaija9

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu never holds back when it comes to his BBNaija Sunday eviction looks, and we can’t help but be captivated each week, eagerly anticipating what style statement he’ll make next. His fashion game consistently keeps us glued to the screen, proving he’s a master at turning heads.

This Sunday, as with every other since the show began, Ebuka made his grand entrance in a sleek grey suit crafted by Nigeria’s renowned designer ATAFO. But this isn’t just any suit — it features a unique hoodie that adds an unexpected twist to the traditional look. Underneath, he opts for a crisp black shirt paired with a classic black tie, exuding effortless sophistication with a bold edge.

Check out more photos of his stunning ensemble below:

Credit:

Fit: @atafo__

Shots: @theoladayo