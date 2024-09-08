Connect with us

This Sunday, Ebuka's Hooded ATAFO Suit is the Fashion Moment We Needed on BBNaija9

Oliseh-Amaize Unveils "Africa to the World" Collection at Ankara Festival in Los Angeles | Here's How it Went

Chef Tolani Stuns in Aso Oke Dress During Interview with Bill Gates on Nutrition

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 228

Efe Irele in a Black Suit and Red Tie is a Chic Twist to Power Dressing

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu never holds back when it comes to his BBNaija Sunday eviction looks, and we can’t help but be captivated each week, eagerly anticipating what style statement he’ll make next. His fashion game consistently keeps us glued to the screen, proving he’s a master at turning heads.

This Sunday, as with every other since the show began, Ebuka made his grand entrance in a sleek grey suit crafted by Nigeria’s renowned designer ATAFO. But this isn’t just any suit — it features a unique hoodie that adds an unexpected twist to the traditional look. Underneath, he opts for a crisp black shirt paired with a classic black tie, exuding effortless sophistication with a bold edge.

Check out more photos of his stunning ensemble below:

Credit:

Fit: @atafo__
Shots: @theoladayo

