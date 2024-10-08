Catch Up with Your BBNaija9 Faves: Ocee, Kassia & Topher on BellaNaija’s “The Dip”

Big Brother Naija Season 9 stars Kassia, Ocee and Topher were summoned to “The Dip” to answer questions about their stay in the Big Brother house, and their responses made for a fun and engaging session.

Ocee, known for his calm demeanour, described his Big Brother experience using a unique metaphor. He compared it to pouring a perfect glass of Guinness: “bold, smooth, and bittersweet — tilted and poured at a 45-degree angle.” As someone who managed to avoid conflict during his stay, Ocee shared two valuable conflict resolution tips. He also reflected on how the experience shifted his perspective on life outside the house, revealing that the memory that makes him smile most is walking into the house for the first time with his brother, Ozee.

When asked who she’d choose to star in a Guinness commercial, Kassia quickly picked Wanni for being bold. If given the chance to create a Big Brother rule, Kassia would introduce one granting housemates access to time. Describing Guinness in three words, she chose “black, smooth, and beautiful.” On a more personal note, Kassia opened up about the challenge of living a lie in the house—being married to her partner, Kellyrae. She admitted it was difficult, especially since physical touch is one of her top love languages. However, her close bond with Victoria helped her manage the emotional hurdles.

Topher kicked off his interview by talking about his love-hate relationship with the early morning workouts, calling it his biggest challenge in the house. He summed up his Big Brother journey in three words: “exciting, surprising, and joyful.” Topher also revealed why he kept his age a secret, explaining that he didn’t want to be treated as “the young guy” or excluded from adult conversations. As for his relationship with Anita? Well, you’ll have to watch the full video to get the details.

It was a pleasure having Ocee, Kassia, and Topher on “The Dip” with BellaNaija. Watch their interviews below:

Ocee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Kassia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Topher