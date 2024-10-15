Sylvia Oluchy Honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Nigerian actress Sylvia Oluchy has added a major milestone to her career by receiving a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The award-winning star shared the exciting news on Instagram today, October 15, 2024, expressing her gratitude for the recognition.

“Mama, I made it! I want to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for recognizing my contributions to film and TV with my very own star ⭐️ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can find my star right in front of the Chinese Theater,” she wrote, alongside pictures from the special moment.

Sylvia, popularly known by her stage name Sylvia Oluchi, has made a significant mark in Nollywood with standout roles in films like “Assistant Madams,” “No Strings Attached,” and “Being Mrs. Elliot.”

Congratulations to Sylvia on this well-deserved achievement!

