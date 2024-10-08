Tjay, Handi & Shaun Dish on Their BBNaija9 Experience in BellaNaija’s “10 Questions With…”

Connect with us

BN TV

The Big Brother Naija Season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ edition may have ended, but as always, we get to catch up with some of the evicted housemates before the grand finale.

In BellaNaija’s exclusive “10 Questions With…,” we sat down with Tjay, Handi, and Shaun, who opened up about their unique experiences in the Big Brother house. Tjay reflected on his journey, crediting his competitive edge and decision to remain independent of cliques as the reasons he lasted as long as he did.

Handi, on the other hand, shared her proudest moment, which was when she and her twin both won the Custodian Challenge. She described her time in the house as “mind-blowing, adventurous, and inspiring.” Plus, for those still wondering how to tell her apart from her twin, she finally gives us the secret.

Shaun, ever the smooth talker, talked about the genuine friendships he formed in the house and hinted at his exciting plans post-Big Brother Naija.

To top it off, all three housemates shared their thoughts on what women’s economic power means to them, offering a deeper perspective on this very important topic.

Watch the full interviews below:

Tjay

 

Handi

 

Shaun

 

