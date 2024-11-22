Meet Eniola Shokunbi: The 12-Year-Old Who Secured $11.5M for Her Innovative Classroom Air Filters

A 12-year-old Nigerian-born student, Eniola Shokunbi, is set to change the way air quality is managed in schools across the United States of America with her groundbreaking innovation.

Eniola, a sixth-grader from Middletown, Connecticut, secured an impressive $11.5 million in funding to implement her low-cost air filter system in schools. Thanks to approval from the Connecticut State Bond Commission, Eniola’s vision for better classroom air quality is now becoming a reality.

Back in fifth grade at Commodore MacDonough STEM Academy, Eniola was challenged to come up with a solution for future pandemics—and that’s when the idea for her air filter system was born. Inspired by the need for better air quality during COVID-19, she created a DIY air purifier using simple materials like a box fan, furnace filters, duct tape, and cardboard. The best part is that each unit costs only $60, making it an affordable alternative to expensive commercial air purifiers.

“The air goes through all the sides,” Eniola explained to NBC Connecticut. “And it comes out of the top, so it filters in and out.”

With support from the University of Connecticut (UConn), Eniola’s invention was tested and confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to remove over 99% of airborne viruses—making it both effective and budget-friendly for schools.

Now, with the approved funding, her air filters will be part of UConn’s SAFE-CT programme, which aims to roll out air purification systems to all public schools in Connecticut.

Eniola hopes to see her filters in classrooms across the country and has also been recognised by state officials for her innovative work. “Eniola is fabulous,” State Senator Matt Lesser said. “She wows every room she’s in front of. She’s a real rock star.”