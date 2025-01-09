Jada Pollock Steps Out with Her Newborn Daughter in Coordinated Chic Look

Jada Pollock is embracing motherhood with effortless style and grace. The music manager and entrepreneur, who recently welcomed her third child—a baby girl—was spotted out and about, looking cozy yet chic.

Dressed in beige from head to toe, Jada wore sweatpants, a matching top, and sneakers, pairing the look with a black jacket and a bright red mini purse slung across her body. She completed the outfit with a beige face cap that matched the stroller’s baby cot. The coordinated look hinted at a peaceful stroll through the neighbourhood or a special mummy-and-daughter moment outdoors.

In October 2024, Jada marked her birthday with some beautiful baby bump photos, reflecting on how motherhood and building a large, loving family have always been her dream. She also expressed gratitude for her partner, Wizkid, for being a supportive and loving father who shares her vision for their growing family.