Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners at 2025 Distributor Awards with Glitz and Glamour

Nigerian Breweries, one of the foremost brewing companies in Nigeria, rolled out the drums to celebrate and reward its esteemed trade partners during the 2025 Distributor Awards, which was held amidst glitz and glamour on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual distributor awards event also witnessed the re-launch of a refreshing new-look for Life Lager Beer, into the Nigerian market.

Compered by ace comedian Funnybone, the glamorous award ceremony saw Jimoh Ogungbola (J.Ogungbola and Sons ) emerge as National Volume Champion while Dennis Okorie (MACDEN Communications) and Christiana Odiaka (Chrisemua and Sons) were crowned first and second runners-up, respectively.

Delivering his keynote address at the ceremony, which had the theme “Winning Beyond Limits,” the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi, explained that the event was organised to celebrate trade partners who have played their part in ensuring that the company records remarkable business success despite the odds in 2024.

According to Essaadi, the awards mark the celebration of distributors, transportation companies and the company despite all the headwinds.

“As one team, we learn as one family that collaboration or finding the way forward together is the name of the game. Tonight, it is all about looking back. It is a little bit about winning. But more importantly, it is about winning together. Of course, there’ll be prizes and awards. And we will celebrate everybody on stage, but we’re in it together. We celebrate you all tonight. We celebrate you, our distributors and transportation companies,” he said.

He acknowledged that the company’s success in 2024 would not have been possible without the invaluable role of the trade partners. He congratulated all the award recipients for their achievements, stating that the feat recorded bears testimony to the power of collaboration between NB and its esteemed partners.

In his welcome address, the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi, expressed deep appreciation to trade partners, including distributors and transporters, for their unrelenting support for the company in 2024 despite the challenging business environment.

Oriakhi lauded the partners saying,

“we thank you for everything you’ve done for us as partners in 2024. We thank you that despite the headwinds and the difficulties and the challenges, we still delivered on most of our targets”.

He described the awards as a way of recognising and celebrating the trade partners’ invaluable contributions to the company’s growth and success.

“Tonight, we are recognising our key distributors that have done so much good business with us. We are calling them out, celebrating with them, dancing with them, and giving them the recognition they deserve. We are showing appreciation for the support they’ve given us,” he added.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the National Volume Champion, Jimoh Ogungbola, praised Nigerian Breweries for their unwavering support to trade partners, including distributors, especially at a time when the economy was not favourable.

He stated that his company recorded giant strides despite the challenging business climate occasioned by high inflation and the huge impact of fuel subsidy removal on disposable income. He assured that his company would continue to keep faith with NB by continuing to trade with the company.

“I want to say a big thank you to Nigerian Breweries for the recognition and support in the 2024 business year. We appreciate the company for the incredible level of support and encouragement they have given to distributors and other trade partners. We hope that they will keep it up. For our company, this award means that we are doing something right. We are now more encouraged to double our performance next year,” she added.

Some gifts presented to the trade partners, including transport companies, are cash prizes running into millions of naira, plaques, trophies, forklifts, and cases of its premium products in large quantities.

Other awardees at the awards night include Moses & Kossy Nigeria, M. O Nkala Nigeria, Ensy Global Ventures, Chris Ndupu Enterprises, God’s Love International Services, Skyward Resources, and AOP Logistics.

Guests who attended the event were also treated to wonderful performances by Fuji music artiste, Adewale Ayuba, popular musician, KCee and the energetic Sugar Band.

