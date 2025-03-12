22-Year-Old Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi Is Ghana’s Youngest Medical Doctor

The youngest doctor in Ghana is a 22-year-old named Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) School of Medical Sciences, making history as the country’s youngest medical doctor. His hard work and dedication paid off when he was also named the Best Graduating Student in Surgery.

Kwaku is the second child of his parents. He was born in April 2001 to Dr. and Mrs. Gyamfi and was raised in a family that values education and hard work. His father is a Business and Financial Advisor, while his mother is a caterer and businesswoman.

His academic journey started early. At just five years old, he was enrolled at Danem Royal Montessori School in Accra. Over the years, he attended several schools, including Good Shepherd International School, Oregon International School, and Startrite Montessori School. By 2014, he had completed his basic education with an impressive aggregate of 06.

At 13, Kwaku joined Prempeh College Senior High School, one of Ghana’s prestigious institutions, where he continued to excel. He graduated at 16 with an aggregate of 07, earning him a place at the UCC School of Medical Sciences. He graduated from medical school in September 2023.

In February 2024, his achievements were further recognised when Ghana’s Education Minister appointed him as an ambassador for STEM subjects, encouraging young students to pursue science and technology.