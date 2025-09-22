Connect with us

Weddings

Maryam & Ridwan’s Kamu Ceremony Was a Stunning Celebration of Love and Culture

Weddings

From X to Forever: Enjoy Maryam and Ridwan’s Journey to #MarRid2025

Weddings

Maryam & Ridwan Seal Their Forever in a Beautiful Nikkah Ceremony

Weddings

Six Years, Various Encounters, One Forever – Enjoy Dupe & Ben’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Samira & Oluwatobi Crossed Paths While on Bridesmaid and Groomsman Duty

Weddings

From a Cheeky DM to Forever Love! Maryam & Ridwan Found Love on X

Weddings

Bryan's Surprise Proposal to May in Thailand Was all Shades of Romantic!

Weddings

Regina & Victor Said Forever in Style With Their Intimate Civil Wedding

News Promotions Weddings

StyledByTito Showcases Revolutionary Bridal Collection Celebrating Craftsmanship

Weddings

All It Took Was Ayomide's Radiant Smile to Win Dipo Over!

Weddings

Maryam & Ridwan’s Kamu Ceremony Was a Stunning Celebration of Love and Culture

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Today is another opportunity to celebrate the beauty of finding love in unexpected places. Maryam and Ridwan’s love story began with a cheeky DM on X (Twitter), and what started as a playful message has blossomed into a forever kind of love.

Now, they are riding on the wings of forever as they tie the knot in a vibrant Kamu ceremony. This special ceremony, celebrated in Northern Nigeria, is where the groom’s family is officially introduced to the bride’s family. From the budan kai (the unveiling of the bride) to the dazzling glamorous outfits and radiant displays of culture, every detail of their big day was bursting with colour, joy, and love. Their traditional wedding is a virtual pass to Northern Nigerian weddings. Keep scrolling to take in all the beauty.

Enjoy their kamu ceremony photos below:

00

Credits

Bride @sheispulchritude
Photography @kunle_laniyanweddings
Makeup @lbvmakeovers
Stylist @ur_closet_
Bride’s Outfit @the_cicada
Planner @nsignature_events

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php