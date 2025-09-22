Maryam & Ridwan’s Kamu Ceremony Was a Stunning Celebration of Love and Culture

Today is another opportunity to celebrate the beauty of finding love in unexpected places. Maryam and Ridwan’s love story began with a cheeky DM on X (Twitter), and what started as a playful message has blossomed into a forever kind of love.

Now, they are riding on the wings of forever as they tie the knot in a vibrant Kamu ceremony. This special ceremony, celebrated in Northern Nigeria, is where the groom’s family is officially introduced to the bride’s family. From the budan kai (the unveiling of the bride) to the dazzling glamorous outfits and radiant displays of culture, every detail of their big day was bursting with colour, joy, and love. Their traditional wedding is a virtual pass to Northern Nigerian weddings. Keep scrolling to take in all the beauty.

Enjoy their kamu ceremony photos below:

Credits

Bride @sheispulchritude

Photography @kunle_laniyanweddings

Makeup @lbvmakeovers

Stylist @ur_closet_

Bride’s Outfit @the_cicada

Planner @nsignature_events