Maryam & Ridwan Seal Their Forever in a Beautiful Nikkah Ceremony

There’s something truly special about Nikkah ceremonies — the warmth, the intimacy, and the sacred beauty are always a joy to behold.

Maryam and Ridwan had their own beautiful Nikkah to seal their union. It was an intimate ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends. Maryam looked radiant in her dress, while Ridwan made such a dapper groom by her side. After the solemnization, it was time for Maryam to be sent off to her sweetheart’s home. She switched into a regal cape for the occasion and was given a grand farewell that was both emotional and beautiful. Their wedding was such a delight too behold and you’ll love every bit of it as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their traditionl wedding here:

Maryam is set to head to her sweetheart’s house 😍

Credits

Bride @sheispulchritude

Planner @nsignature_events

Bridal Stylist @ur_closet_estilo

Outfit @shadiat_alasooke

Makeup @lbvmakeovers

Photography @kunle_laniyan

Videography @uzoshotit | @tims.med

Content creator @kayceehrt

Bride’s Dress @hudayya

Shoes @carvela