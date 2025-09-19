From a Cheeky DM to Forever Love! Maryam & Ridwan Found Love on X

All thanks to social media, finding love has been made a little easier, and Maryam and Ridwan are proof! Their journey to forever began on the streets of X (Twitter), and it’s been nothing short of magical since then.

From a cheeky DM to a playful response, their fairytale kicked off in the most unexpected way. Now, these two are set to spend forever together, serving us all the sweetness with their pre-wedding shoot. We can’t get enough of the vintage asooke vibes and the classy black looks — simply timeless! No doubts, Maryam and Ridwan are made for each other, and their photos will make your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the the groom, Ridwan:

Our love story began in the most 21st-century way possible; on X. I was intrigued by Maryam’s unapologetic love for Formula 1, and so I slid into her DMs with a cheeky question: “Is this Lewis Hamilton’s burner account?” Never one to miss a beat, she replied with playful confidence, “Nope, I’m Lewis’s African wife,” and just like that, a spark ignited. Our chats were on and off over months, filled with humour, shared interests, and the gentle dance of getting to know someone in the digital age. It wasn’t until October 2024 that our paths truly aligned, and we decided to explore a real, serious connection with me flying to Abuja to meet her for the first time. Despite living in different cities, we committed to each other wholeheartedly, bridging the distance with late-night calls, shared dreams, and a growing admiration for one another.

By February 2025, I knew there was only one way forward. On a magical day at Lakowe Resort, Lagos, I proposed to Maryam, and she said yes, ushering in a season of wedding planning that beautifully merged northern and southern Nigerian cultures. Our relationship became a testament to love that thrives on commitment, laughter, and the courage to blend two worlds into one. Our love story isn’t just about romance; it’s about partnership, resilience, and the joy of building a future together, proving that distance is never a match for a connection grounded in heart and soul.

