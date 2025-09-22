From X to Forever: Enjoy Maryam and Ridwan’s Journey to #MarRid2025

Yoruba weddings are known for being vibrant, cultural, and full of joy and Maryam and Ridwan’s was no exception. After their colourful Kamu ceremony, the lovebirds went on to celebrate a rich Yoruba traditional wedding.

They stunned in their matching aso-oke outfits, serving all the regal couple vibes we adore. From the ìdobálẹ̀ to other age-old customs, they beautifully performed the traditional marriage rites in a way that was both heartwarming and grand. After the joining, they switched things up with a chic wedding dinner that looked straight out of a fairytale. Every detail — from the fashion to the ambience — reflected love, culture, and pure magic.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and read their love story here:

Maryam and Ridwan also had a lit wedding dinner and here’s how it went:

