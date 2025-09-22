Weddings
From X to Forever: Enjoy Maryam and Ridwan’s Journey to #MarRid2025
Yoruba weddings are known for being vibrant, cultural, and full of joy and Maryam and Ridwan’s was no exception. After their colourful Kamu ceremony, the lovebirds went on to celebrate a rich Yoruba traditional wedding.
They stunned in their matching aso-oke outfits, serving all the regal couple vibes we adore. From the ìdobálẹ̀ to other age-old customs, they beautifully performed the traditional marriage rites in a way that was both heartwarming and grand. After the joining, they switched things up with a chic wedding dinner that looked straight out of a fairytale. Every detail — from the fashion to the ambience — reflected love, culture, and pure magic.
Enjoy their wedding photos below and read their love story here:
Maryam and Ridwan also had a lit wedding dinner and here’s how it went:
Credits
Traditional Wedding
Bride @sheispulchritude
Planner @nsignature_events
Wedding Content creator @kayceehrt
Makeup @lbvmakeovers
Photography @kunle_laniyan
Videography @uzoshotit
Bride’s Dress @shadiat_alasooke
Stylist @ur_closet_
Shoes @renecaovilla
Wedding Dinner
Bride @sheispulchritude
Planner @nsignature_events
Bridal Stylist @ur_closet_estilo
Outfit @shadiat_alasooke
Makeup @lbvmakeovers
Photography @kunle_laniyan
Videography @uzoshotit | @tims.med
Planner @nsignature_events
Content creator @kayceehrt
Makeup @lbvmakeovers
Photography @kunle_laniyan
Videography @uzoshotit
Bride’s Dress @hudayya
Shoes @carvela