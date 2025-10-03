Andrea Iyamah and Eghosa Nehikhare Share Baby Joy in Gorgeous Reveal

Say hello to the newest parents in town! Nigerian fashion designer Andrea Iyamah Nehikhare and her husband, Eghosa Nehikhare, have officially welcomed their baby, and the photos she shared to mark this special moment are nothing short of beautiful.

Andrea, who tied the knot last June in a dreamy wedding at La Fortaleza, Mallorca, Spain, posted the sweetest caption alongside the images: “And then there was us…”

The photo series tells a full circle story—from bump to baby. The very first shot introduces their little one: a tender black-and-white close-up of the newborn swaddled in soft blankets, wearing the tiniest cap. It’s the kind of frame that speaks volumes without words.

Then come the maternity portraits, equally striking in their simplicity and grace. Andrea glowed in a flowing white Grecian-style gown with a halter neckline and soft folds that highlighted her bump. Her voluminous afro crowned the look, completing a goddess-like vision. She styled the outfit with subtle gold jewellery—a bracelet, rings, and a polished set of neutral nails.

Her husband matched the moment in relaxed sophistication: a white linen shirt, cream pinstriped trousers, sleek glasses, and his locs pulled back. Together, their coordinated white and cream palette felt serene, modern, and timeless.

Captured against the backdrop of a bright apartment with sweeping skyline views, the photos move seamlessly between playful laughter, intimate hand-on-belly moments, and quiet pauses that radiate connection.