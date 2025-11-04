Every Frame in Tomi & Ayomide’s Pre-wedding Shoot is a Sweet Love Note!

Love often weaves its way through our lives like an invisible thread. Soft, steady, and magical until it becomes an undeniable force that pulls two hearts together.

For Tomi and Ayomide, that thread has woven the most beautiful story — one filled with warmth, laughter, and a bond that feels destined. Their pre-wedding photos capture the magic of their bond in every frame, radiating pure love and effortless chemistry. From their beaming smiles to the tender glances they share, it’s clear that their hearts have found home in each other. Cupid truly outdid himself with these two, and every photo is proof of that. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below:

Credit

Photography: @weddingsbytobi

Planner: @zapphaire_events

Makeup: @olawande_mua